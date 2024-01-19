More new faces in DFPL this year

More international players are expected to feature in the upcoming Digicel Fiji Premier League competition.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says that he has received requests from teams such as Navua, Nasinu, Rewa, and Nadroga.

“We have received a few requests. We have a request from Navua for about two players, a request from Nadroga for overseas players, there is a request from Nasinu for about three overseas players, and there’s a request from Rewa.”

Yusuf adds that they have applied for these requested players and should be getting a confirmation within seven days.

Navua is believed to be getting a striker who plays for the Solomon Islands national team.