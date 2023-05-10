Lupe Ole Soaga is a good team: Suva Coach

The Suva football team during one of their training sessions

Suva football’s two warm-up games with Ba have helped the side ahead of their OFC Champions League opening match this weekend.

The Babs Khan-coached team will take on Samoa’s champ Lupe Ole Soaga on Sunday.

Khan says the Samoans will be out to give Suva a run for their money.

“They’re preparing well you know. We watched their videos. The team from Samoa are excited, they’ve been playing some wonderful football. It’s good to see their football is improving.”

Suva is back in the OFC League after seven years and they’ll be leaving the country tomorrow for Vanuatu.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Upon returning, Suva will have to finish their Digicel Fiji Premier League matches.

Suva plays its first match on Sunday at 4pm.