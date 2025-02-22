Labasa holds Rewa in tight IDC match

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Labasa Women’s and Rewa Women’s battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their second match of the Women’s IDC at the Fiji Football ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Rewa’s Lora Bukalidi opened the scoring early in the match, putting her team ahead.

However, Labasa responded strongly, earning a penalty just before halftime.

Unaisi Tuberi stepped up and converted the penalty, leveling the score.

The second half saw both teams engage in intense attacking play, each searching for a decisive goal.

Despite the relentless action and near misses, neither team managed to break the deadlock, and the match concluded in a full-time draw.

In the day’s other match, Ba Women’s FC continued their strong form, dominating Nadi Women’s FC with a decisive 5-0 victory.