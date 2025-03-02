ISS U16 makes strong showing at Secondary futsal

International School Suva (ISS) made an impressive showing at the Extra Fiji Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship, fielding two Under-16 teams in this year’s competition.

ISS Team A delivered a stylish performance, winning 4-1 over Gospel High School at the Fiji FA headquarters this morning.

The young players displayed impressive speed and technical skill, demonstrating their potential on the futsal court.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the team’s momentum was somewhat hampered by the sudden onset of rainy weather in Suva, causing players to slip on the court surface.

ISS coach Ricky Ferrando says the reason for entering two teams was to give every player a chance to compete and enjoy the game.

The coach instructed the team to build play from the back, a technique the players successfully implemented on the court.

Ferrando added that he was happy with both his team’s performance, and they will now improve on their weaknesses to come back stronger in the next match.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.