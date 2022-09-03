Hughes strikes Delta Tigers into BOG final

Setareki Hughes was the hero for Rewa, scoring a goal in the second spell to see out Nadi 1-nil and book their spot in the final of the Battle of the Giants tournament at Churchill Park.

Despite Nadi being the better team, the Delta Tigers had their moments of brilliance threatening the Jetsetters goal mouth a few times.

In fact, both sides had goal scoring opportunities in the first half, however the finishing was not clinical.

A good crowd turned up for the first knockout match that saw Nadi and Rewa duel it out, searching for the opening goal.

It wasn’t until the 68th minute that Huges showcased some beautiful dribbling to get into the Nadi box.

The striker then took the shot that would send their fans into a frenzy as he grabbed the opening goal.

Nadi fought hard to get back into the match, trying to level the scores but their finishing was lackluster causing more agony to their fans.

Rewa will play the winner of the Labasa vs Ba match.