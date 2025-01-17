Ba and Suva FC keep transfer plans under wraps

Ba and Suva FC are keeping their transfer strategies low-key during the ongoing window while the officials focus on retaining players and exploring potential signings.

Ba FC president Azam Ali, who overcame challenges last year when rumors circulated about his removal, confirmed that the club is holding on to its current squad.

He also dismissed speculation about key players like Etonio Dogalau leaving the club, labeling the rumors as false.

Similarly, Suva FC president Nitin Singh shared that the club is working to negotiate with potential new players but faces challenges due to players being bound by their current contracts.

He added that the only confirmed outgoing player so far is Simione Nabenu, who has applied for a transfer to Lautoka FC.