Ali believes in young Men-in-Black

Coach Imdad Ali’s trust in his young Bargain Box Ba side is paying off with the team a step away from winning its 18th Punjas Battle of the Giants title.

Many didn’t consider the Ba team to make the semi-final given that a number of its experienced players left for other districts, and youth players with minimal experience in major tournaments were brought in.

However, Ali believed in his players and challenged them to maintain Ba’s reputation as a local football powerhouse.

“The only thing that I want to say is that it is the hard work of the boys, the hard work of the coaches, and the support of the people I have around me, especially the officials. The boys are happy, they are well looked after so that’s probably why the team is doing so well.”

Ali adds as they’ve done in the group stages, they’ll treat each game as a final and stick to their aim of trying to win the top prize.

Ba faces Farmtrac Tractors Labasa in the second semi-final today at 4.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The first semi-final is at 2pm between All in One Builders Nadi and Rewa.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.