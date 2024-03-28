Age won't determine when I retire, says Messi

Lionel Messi [Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi will not consider his age as a deciding factor in his retirement plans, the Argentine forward said, adding that he has no clear idea of what he will do when that time comes.

Messi, who played for 17 years at Barcelona before signing for Paris St Germain in 2021 and Inter Miami last year, will turn 37 in under three months but knows for sure that his age will not determine when it is time to hang up his boots.

Asked whether he had started to think about what he does next, the record eight-times Ballon D’Or winner had no straight answer.

Messi missed Argentina’s friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States this month due to a hamstring injury.