21 players fail drug tests at IDC

A total of 21 players from the 180 that were tested failed the drug test during the 2024 FMF Inter District Championship (IDC) at Churchill Park in Lautoka last week.

This is triple the amount of players who tested positive in last year’s competition, making it a worrying issue for the Fiji Football Association.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says players who tested positive were immediately suspended and will face the Fiji FA Disciplinary Committee.

“A total of 21 positive tests, compared to the seven last year so this is a national issue this year and this really shows the concerns showed by our government in terms of substance abuse. And the test reflects the government is correct on that.”

Yusuf states that the penalties for first-time offenders include a three-month suspension and a $300 fine, payable by both the player and their district. Second-time offenders will face a three-year suspension and a $500 fine.

Addressing rumours circulating on social media, Yusuf clarified that Extra Supermarket Rewa’s player, John Orobulu, tested negative.

Rewa FC had already clarified the reason for Orobulu’s absence from the semi-final.