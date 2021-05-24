Disgraced Dragons vow to regain trust

St George Illawarra’s 12 suspended players have vowed to regain the trust of teammates after receiving a dressing down from Coach Anthony Griffin when they returned to training.

Yesterday was the first time since those embroiled in the the famous Shellharbour barbecue returned to training.

The 12 players, who have been fined a total of $267,000 and must each serve a one-match ban during the next four weeks after breaching the NRL’s strict biosecurity protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dragons will meet the Sea Eagles on Friday at 9.55pm.

Meanwhile the match between Storm and Knights on Saturday at 9.35pm will air live on FBC Sports.