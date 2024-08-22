Davule, Karan among top bets for award

Pacific Games gold medalists Jone Davule and Yeshnil Karan

Pacific Games gold medalists Jone Davule and Yeshnil Karan are among 11 other male athletes vying for the Sportsman of the Year award at the Fiji Sports Awards.

Boxer Davule says he’s shocked with his nomination and was speechless when told to attend the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards Nominees Presentation held at the Vodafone Arena tonight.

He adds that tonight’s experience has been an emotional one for him as he looks back at how far he has come in his boxing career.

Article continues after advertisement

“I could not believe I was nominated for this category and there is nothing I can say but to thank the Lord for what he has done for me, I never dreamt of achieving this but I keep believing in myself as I believe there is more to come and I want to continue boxing to achieve greater things.”



Jone Davule

Davule, who is currently in rehab for six months, adds that this is definitely a great platform for him to continue to promote the sport he loves most on the regional and international stage.

He also hopes to inspire aspiring boxers by showing that anything is possible.

Davule won gold for Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games after 20 years.

Other athletes in this category include Kaiv Gounder from archery, Leevan Dutta from hockey, Ratu Goleavanua Lesuma from outrigger canoeing, Special Olympian Petero Kanaliwa, rugby league’s Tui Kamikamica, Olympic silver medalist Selestino Ravutaumada, Marika Matanatabu from squash, swimmer Hansel McCaig, taekwondo’s Suliano Bartholomew, triathlete Christian Rokoua and Pacific Games triple gold medalist in weightlifting, Taniela Rainibogi.

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu was among 12 women nominated in the Sportswoman of the Year category.



Kesaia Boletakanakadavu

Boletakanakadvu has been nominated alongside, Fiji Paralympian Naibili Vatunisolo, Catherine Fabiano from Hockey, Netball’s Unaisi Rauluni, Elenoa Vatetei from Outrigger, Special Olympian Miliana Nagasau, Talei Holmes from Rugby League, Reapi Uluinasap from Rugby Union, Alison Yee from squash, Swimmings Kelera Mudunasoko, Taekwondos Lolohea Naitau and Miriama Taletawa of Weightlifting .

Meanwhile, the FBC Sports Photograph of the Year award has two nominees: Cecelia Matanatabu of Fijivillage and Jonacani Lalakobau of the Fiji Times.



FBC Sales and Marketing Director Vijendra Kumar [right] presents the nominee award to the FBC Sports Photograph of the Year award nominee Jonacani Lalakobau of the Fiji Times

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held next week.