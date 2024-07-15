Samson, Kumar help India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe

[Source: bdnews24.com]

Middle-order batter Sanju Samson struck a brisk 58 from 45 balls and seamer Mukesh Kumar took 4-22 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs at the Harare Sports Club to complete a 4-1 victory in their five-game T20 International series.

After being sent into bat by their hosts, a youthful India without several regulars posted 167 for six in their 20 overs before restricting Zimbabwe to 125 all out in reply to complete a comfortable win.

Samson struck four sixes and was the only one of the visitors’ batters to post a score of significance. Shivam Dube blazed his way to 26 from 12 deliveries before he was run out.

Zimbabwe were still in the chase at 85 for three in the 13th over but lost four wickets for the addition of 12 runs to lose momentum.

Their collapse started with the loss of innings top scorer Dion Myers for 34 from 32 balls.

Kumar was the pick of the tourists’ bowlers with career-best figures as he took wickets at the start and end of the Zimbabwe innings, with fellow seamer Shivam Dube taking 2-25 in four overs.