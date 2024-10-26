Haider falls in 9th round

China’s Runqi Zhao after beating Ubayd Haider

China’s Runqi Zhao is the new holder of the IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight title after beating Ubayd Haider by knockout in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi.

Zhao managed to send Haider to the canvas in the ninth round, who was unable to beat the count, losing his title to his Chinese opponent.

Zhao hammered Haider with a series of body punches throughout the whole nine rounds, while Haider spend most of the time defending himself.

Haider went down twice in the ninth round, and did not beat the count on the second occasion.