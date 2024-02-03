Fury vs Usyk heavyweight fight postponed after Fury cut in sparring

[Source: Reuters]

The undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed after Fury suffered a cut during sparring, promoters Queensbury Promotions said in a statement on Friday.

The bout, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Riyadh, was set to unify Fury’s WBC heavyweight championship with Usyk’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, crowning the first unified heavyweight boxing champion since 1999.

Fury, 35, won his WBC championship after knocking out Deontay Wilder in February 2020, while 37-year-old Usyk won his belts after outscoring Anthony Joshua in September 2021. Both boxers are undefeated in their professional careers.