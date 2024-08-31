Knockout stages of schools basketball to be intense

Competition at the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Tournament is expected to intensify with games now into the knockout stages.

With the preliminary rounds completed, the tournament has showcased thrilling performances and strong team spirit, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau expresses enthusiasm about the tournament’s progression.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s been an exciting tournament so far and they are looking forward to seeing schools elevate their game even further today as they enter the knockout rounds.

Puamau says it’s great to see the students having fun and fully engaging in the tournament.

“So we’re very pleased to see the level of the competition getting much better and that’s all thanks to the hard work in schools that have all come well prepared for this year’s tournament. It’s good to see all the coaches out here and all the players enjoying themselves.”

Puamau says as the knockout stages begin, schools are bracing for high-stakes matchups, each team determined to make their mark and secure the coveted championship title.

The games will kick off at 9am with the U15 quarterfinals.