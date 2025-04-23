Cash prizes for whoever breaks Banuve’s record: Narain

Renowned sports commentator Satish Narain is adding a significant incentive for record-breaking performances in the senior boys’ 100m and 200m events at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games.

He has personally pledged a $1000 cash prize for the initiative.

Narain says he’ll give $500 to the athlete who breaks the existing record in each event.

Pacific’s fastest man, Banuve Tabakaucoro, set the current Fiji Finals records in 2011 when he ran for Marist Brothers High School.



Sports commentator Satish Narain.

Tabakaucoro clocked 10.43secs in the 100m and 21.04secs in 200m.

He also says that Tabakaucoro has agreed to present the cash prize to the athlete(s) who breaks his record.

This offer aims to push the top sprinters to achieve their personal bests and potentially etch their names into record books.

Narain says the senior boys 100m and 200m races are always premier events at the Fiji Finals and he looks forward to calling the two big finals on FBC TV.

“This year’s field is a blockbuster one. We are expecting a tight competition and believe that the finals will be decided by fractions of a second. The cash offer adds another layer of intrigue to what are already expected to be must-watch events, with the 100m run on Thursday evening and the 200m on Friday afternoon.”

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

