Lyles wins 100 metres gold by a whisker

Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning gold [Source: Reuters]

Noah Lyles of the United States won an enthralling and dramatic men’s Olympic men’s 100-metre final by fractions of a second in a time of 9.79 this morning.

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took the silver in the same time and Fred Kerley of the U.S. claimed bronze in 9.81.

It was the first time an American had won the title since Justin Gatlin in 2004 and Lyles raised his arms in triumph to wild cheers from the packed crowd at the Stade de France as his name appeared at the top of the standings.

He made a slower start out of the blocks than his rivals but accelerated through the finish to clinch victory by five-thousandths of a second.