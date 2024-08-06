Athletics

American Thomas fastest in women's 200m semis

Reuters

August 6, 2024 6:22 am

[Source: Reuters]

Gabby Thomas of the United States sent an emphatic statement to her rivals in the Olympic women’s 200 metres as she cruised to the fastest time in the semi-finals this morning.

The 27-year-old pulled away from the field with ease over the final 50 metres to cross the finish line smiling in 21.86 seconds.

Julien Alfred, who held off American Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100m on Saturday and claim Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal, clocked the second-quickest time of 21.98.

Article continues after advertisement

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who did not run the 100m in Paris after the Nigerian federation did not enter her for the event, was third fastest in 22.05.

Rounding out the field for Tuesday’s final are Brittany Brown of the U.S., Britain’s Daryll Neita, American Mckenzie Long, Briton Dina Asher-Smith and Jessika Gbai of the Ivory Coast.

Thomas, who boasts the world’s fastest time this season of 21.78, captured bronze on her Olympic debut three years ago.

The event was missing reigning world champion Shericka Jackson who withdrew before Sunday’s heats due to injury.

High-level talks deepen Fiji-India ties

Fiji's climate change fight commended

Fund clarifies Lyndhurst acquisition

Minister works on ginger improvement plan

Sayed-Khaiyum can be treated locally: Dr Kaloucava

Ratu Wiliame bestows highest honor on President Murmu

PM Rabuka and India reinforce bilateral relations

Fiji-India relations foster positive path for the region

DPM Prasad looks at Fiji-India cooperation

Prasad reveals rising costs from private GP use

Project to set example for other villages

Youngsters get chance to be noticed

PNC tickets now available

Farmers attack Indigenous people reclaiming land in Brazil

Sarajevo Film Festival to honor Hollywood's Meg Ryan, John Turturro

Debby, now a tropical storm, soaks northern Florida

Exclusive: US personnel wounded in attack against base in Iraq, officials say

India’s President commends Serevi

Labasa’s economy shows positivity

Schools have right for media ban says Muamua

Shop owners should provide restroom

Fiji U16 on track to create history

Samoa's Alex Rose makes historic Paris Olympics track and field final

43 charged for 65 counts

President Murmu lauds Fiji’s multiculturalism

FAO consultants study Fiji's sugar industry

US Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's sentencing in hush money case

President Murmu impressed by Fiji's warm welcome

Another Rauluni shines

Basketball 3x3-Dutch men win gold over France, Germany women defeat Spain

France through to the final

President Murmu begins official visit

Oinafa Jetty to close for six weeks

Pine project sees fruitful outcome

Fiji eyes stronger trade ties

Frustration with Netanyahu mounts as Gaza talks falter

Bangladesh PM flees, army announces interim government

Votualevu to embrace national quarterfinals experience

President Murmu begins historic visit to Fiji

Minister addresses concerns over road work delays

Weightlifting potential for gold

Online ticket sales a success

Ministry acts on teacher shortage crisis

$2m arrears owed to Labasa Town Council

American Thomas fastest in women's 200m semis

Transportation issue a challenge: Dr Niulevu

Leaders demand active police engagement

Spain reaches Olympic Final with 2-1 win over Morocco

Seruiratu emphasizes strong oversight

Addressing climate change is an economic necessity: Gounder

Andrade upsets Biles in floor final at Paris Games

U.S. Dream Team arrives in Paris dialling up Games star power

LTA calls for proper steering control to enhance safety

Fiji gets thumbs up for doing business

PM excited about talks with India President

Individual play an issue for U16

Ajay Devgn-Tabu film struggles, crosses ₹6 crore in India

Payment delays due to financial year transition

MGM ups preparation

FRA investigation still with FICAC

Plans for new recreational facilities

North festival strict on rides

Madhuri Dixit to play serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Mrs Deshpande

Fiji U16 girls named

Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw

North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

All Blacks: Skipper Scott Barrett sidelined by finger injury

Kava industry eyes market expansion

Zac Efron Speaks Out After Being Hospitalized for Pool Incident in Spain

New Caledonia stun Solomon Islands to keep semi-final hopes alive

US says military moves in Middle East aimed at de-escalating tensions

Twomey Hospital to stay

Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy

LAPD releases photos of suspects in actor Johnny Wactor's fatal shooting

Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

Naupoto calls for end to tit-for-tat

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul come together to raise funds for Vipla Foundation

Hearing adjourned to accommodate urologist assessment

Fiji rugby will rise again: Tuwai

Financial Services Ombudsman to boost consumer protection

Starmer condemns far-right unrest in UK

Equal opportunity for Maritime Zones

Negligence to be probed in Navua toddler's death

Lautoka aiming for more trophies

Papali'i commits to Blues future

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins women's high jump

U.S. women to face Nigeria in basketball quarters

Ocean of peace to be discussed at PIF

BBC starts removing Huw Edwards from archives

Russians pay homage to Wagner fighters killed in Mali

Duo to serve interview statement in cocaine case

Israeli strikes hit Gaza schools, hospital compound after talks fail

Opposition split, Speaker of Parliament confirms

Gadar 2 to re-release on August 4 for deaf audiences

Council alerts Fijians about unsubstantiated services

Tractors provided to farmers

R.C. Manubhai and Vision Finance Partner to Revolutionize Home Improvement Financing

Sana Makbul walks away with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

New Zealand scraps clean, green policies to boost economy

Amitabh Bachchan loves Aishwarya as his own daughter, says Jaya

Harris interviews Walz, Kelly, Shapiro at her home for vice president pick

Lyles wins 100 metres gold by a whisker

At least 91 killed as clashes rock Bangladesh, curfew imposed

MoH boosts anti-drug efforts

Drug transit threat grows

Traffic disruptions expected during Indian President's visit

Kolinisau hopes to stay on

Prasad highlights key provisions for Fijians in budget

Nasinu gunning for first-ever Deans title

‘HerCatch’ series to highlight women’s role in fisheries

Golden boot award shared

Plans are great but action’s better: MacNamara

Djokovic fights off Alcaraz to finally strike gold

NFA pushes for border stop notice

Finke breaks world record, wins 1,500m gold

Thomas leads Olympic 200m with fastest preliminary run

Fiji Airports turns to solar farm

Finest Liquor & Triple partners with HOTEC 2024

Spain seeks Olympic final, Morocco eyes another surprise

Charli XCX donates thousands of pants from new video

Pentagon chief revokes plea deals with three Sept. 11 suspects

Kolinisau calls silver medal quite an achievement

Blues reign in BOG

Three die in separate road accidents

Historic win for Fiji U16 secures semi-finals spot

Expect disruptions as water sources reach critical levels

Girl Guides call for vigilance on children's activities

Gretchen Walsh dedicates US relay world record to disqualified sister

China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-won Olympic gold

Kamikamica emphasizes need to combat cyberbullying

Self-belief and mentorship vital for women’s leadership

Justin Timberlake licence suspended in drink-driving case

Schauffele, Rahm share lead before final round at Paris Games

North Korea says Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage

Jailed Belarus Nobel winner should have been freed in prisoner swap

Bafta creates new award for children's films

Mazey tips hat off to men's 7s side

Employers given opportunity to provide TVET training

Plans to conduct new oral health survey

Incentive will be given as promised: Saukuru

Venezuelans march over contested election

Callum Simpson overcomes Zak Chelli in hometown triumph

Fiji’s reform efforts advance

Blues on track for final showdown

Rewa Masters edge Nadi in Veterans final

Men play a vital role in promoting women’s leadership

LaFond wins triple jump gold to bring Dominica first ever Olympic medal

U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men's quarters

The 'genius' of singer who was ahead of her time

Germany face U.S., Spain take on Brazil in women's soccer semis

Ledecky takes record ninth gold as Summer sparkles

Children in Need video of Southport suspect removed

Israeli strikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school

Whitmore: I was gaslit over Strictly concerns

Somalia beach attack kills 37 civilians

Nadi remains focused ahead of final

Saint Lucia's Alfred wins superb 100 metres gold

McCutcheon's Paris Olympics journey ends

NCDs rise on Moala Island amid diet issues

Tewa's dream run ends

Raids yield more drug seizures and arrests

Pacific Islands seek solutions to economic woes

Simone Biles golden again after vault triumph at Paris Games

Over 70, 000 students sponsored by TSLS since 2014

McIntosh completes medley double with 200m gold

Fiji and Japan enhance fisheries collaboration

Trindall injured as Sharks defeat Rabbitohs

Dragons snap 25-year drought to climb into top eight

Titans surge past Broncos to keep finals hopes alive

Nadi breezes past Suva

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings

Kamikamica urges action against stigma

New rugby laws to be trialed

Lautoka books place in the final

New PhD scholarships announced by TSLS

Kabara crowned Super Eight champs

Man dies after alleged stabbing incident

Minister urges farmers to venture into commercial farming

US power to 4x400m mixed relay world record

Mostar divers compete celebrating 20th anniversary of rebuilt Old Bridge

Brilliant Cheptegei completes set with 10,000m gold

Nadi continues fine form in Veterans Tournament

Haniyeh buried in Qatar amid vows of revenge against Israel

Venice to limit tourist groups to maximum of 25 people

Exchanged prisoner Yashin condemns his 'illegal expulsion' from Russia

Tewa to give best

Remaining teams equally tough

Singapore approves edible insects amid food security push

21-year-old dies in Tavua accident

Woman dies after falling off a cliff

IBA to award prize money to Carini despite loss to Khelif

Citizens' Guide to National Budget aims for clarity

Golden Marchand sends France into raptures in Olympic swimming

Regional integration vital for PICs: Prasad

Nasinu Town sees improvements in rate collection

Children of freed sleeper agents learned they were Russians on the flight

Amphibious vehicles glide through Amsterdam's canals

Kolinisau credits wife for holding the fort

Kamala Harris' inner circle girds for battle

Shein opens first pop-up store in South Africa