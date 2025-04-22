32 gold for day one at 2025 Fiji Finals

[File Photo]

A total of 32 gold medals will be up for grabs on day one of the 2025 Coca-Cola Games, with the highly anticipated 100m finals also scheduled for the opening day.

This scheduling shift, first introduced in last year’s edition of the Games, continues in this year’s competition.

Traditionally, the 100m finals were held on day two, often serving as a highlight of the mid-point of the event.

However, in a move aimed at creating more excitement and building early momentum, organizers opted to bring the blue-ribbon event forward to space out some of the most anticipated events that were too close to each other.

Last year marked the first time this change was implemented since the inception of the Fiji Finals.

The decision has been well-received, drawing large crowds on day one and setting the tone for a thrilling three-day athletics showdown.

This year will feature over 2,600 athletes from across the country including Rotuma.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts this Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

