Woman facing fraud charges bailed

Chanchal Chand

A 27-year-old woman from Raranibulubulu, Labasa, who is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception, has been granted cash bond bail by the Labasa Magistrate Court.

Chanchal Chand appeared before Magistrate Safaira Ratu today.

Chand is charged with dishonestly obtaining cash amounting to $580 through the mobile money transfer app, Mpaisa, from a 49-year-old woman of Bulileka, Labasa, in April last year.

The court granted her a $300 cash bond bail with a surety.

She has also been ordered to report to the Labasa Police Station on the last Saturday of every month between 6am and 6pm.

The case has been adjourned to July 23rd for plea.