Wainadoi bus accident victims yet to give statements

[Source: Supplied]

Passengers who were travelling on a bus that was involved in an accident in Wainadoi last week have been requested to get in touch with police.

In a statement issued today, Police say the passengers are requested to visit their nearest police station to have their statements recorded.

Members of the public who know any of the passengers of the bus are also requested to ask them to visit their police station to have their statement recorded.

Article continues after advertisement

According to police, this will assist the ongoing investigation into the alleged circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a video circulated on social media, a bus is seen lying on its side and passengers are seen climbing out through the shattered windows.