Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside a vacant house along Rewa Street, Suva, this morning.

Police received a report of the incident at about 5:30 am.

The deceased, believed to be an iTaukei woman, was partially clothed when discovered.

The vacant house is located on Rewa Street, opposite Talasiga Road.

Investigations are underway to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.