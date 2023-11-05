Two men, a woman die in head-on collision

Police have confirmed that the three victims of the fatal road accident in Lomawai, Sigatoka, yesterday were two men and a woman from Lautoka.

According to the police, the three victims were traveling from Sigatoka to Nadi at around 1 pm when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming bus.

Due to the impact of the collision, the police say the driver and one of his passengers died on the spot, while the third passenger died upon arrival at Sigatoka Hospital.

Passengers from the bus were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital by passing vehicles.

According to the police, 17 passengers were kept overnight at the hospital, while seven were admitted to Aspen Hospital in Lautoka.

The investigation continues.