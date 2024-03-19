TLTB offers financial assistance for iTaukei businesses

The financial assistance provided by the iTaukei Development Facility can be borrowed with a two percent interest rate and repayment terms of two years.

According to iTaukei Land Trust Board Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata, the loan amount can go up to $40,000, depending on the scale of the business that applies for it.

Solomoni Nata highlights that eligible projects include land development, subdivision, gravel extraction, and other similar endeavours.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our team can offer training on financial literacy, management, and discipline to aid in managing income-generating activities, particularly for trustees. So it is important to elect trustees who are knowledgeable about business management. Both the Wealth Fund and the iTaukei Development Facility provide the necessary assistance for landowners to achieve economic sustainability. So make use of it well.”

Nata stresses the significance of having a transparent breakdown of the business to facilitate the application process effectively.

TLTB has funds available to assist parents who are landowners so that they can fund their children’s educational and other needs.