Three women arrested for sniffing glue

Three women aged 19, 17, and 14 were found sniffing glue in Nadawa, Nasinu last night.

These women are part of the thirty-two who were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 48 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says between 11 pm Thursday to 4 am Friday, 14 arrests were in the Southern Division, whereas the Eastern and Northern Divisions recorded one case each.

Four women were found drinking with two men in a cassava patch along a crosscut in Raiwai.

From 11 last night to four this morning another sixteen arrests were made.

The Western Division recorded nine cases, Southern six and the Central one.

All the arrests made in the Western Division involved those who were drunk in public.

The arrests include a 17-year-old boy and a 49-year-old woman.

All the arrests made in the Southern Division also involved men who were drunk.

The lone arrest recorded in the Central Division involved a man in his 20s who was found drunk and loitering in Suva.