Tax hike recommended on unhealthy items

The Consumer Watchdog hopes to see a hike on goods with high sugar and salt content in the upcoming national budget.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this is due to the high number of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Shandil says this action may help reduce the NCD cases.

“The council has recommended that taxes should be increased or imposed on products that contain a high amount of sugar and salt. With the imposition of taxes on these products, it will discourage consumption, and consumers can resort to healthier products with a cheaper option, of course. Curbing the high intake of sugar and salt products would result in a healthier Fijian population in the long run.”

Shandil says they have also requested a review of some of the healthy products on the price control list.

According to the Health Ministry, 80 percent of deaths are caused by NCDs.

In 2020, 5,700 people died due to chronic disease.