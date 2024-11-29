State pharmacy says medicine demand is a major challenge

Fiji’s medicine shortage is a result of growing demand versus major storage challenges for the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says having adequate products stored in each division would prevent medicine shortages, however, their facilities lack the storage capacity to make this possible.

He says another challenge is the need to improve existing infrastructure within a specified timeline.

“Some of these facilities are very old, and their storage capacity is still the same. While the service has expanded, the capacity of storing is the same. So we need to be mindful of the fact that we need to store more in the facilities, and we develop a plan to deliver probably on a timely basis.”

FPBS is considering the establishment of additional warehouses in the Northern and Western divisions to address this issue.

While the Labasa warehouse is expected to begin operations early next year, the one in the Western division is still under negotiation regarding land acquisition.

M-Supply, a digital system providing real-time data on requisitions and delivery status, has also been implemented to ensure efficient order processing and prompt delivery.

This system has replaced the previous manual process, which FPBS Chief Director Jeremaia Mataika says caused delays due to its lengthier processing time.

“If they can go online, that means we can use the digital system as well for them to send in their orders and that applies to all health facilities, across the nation. So that’s the reason we’ve done that.”

Given its current challenges, FPBS is exploring improved inventory management and partnerships to enhance its services.