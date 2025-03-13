Repairs begin at Labasa Fish Market

The Labasa Fish Market is currently undergoing maintenance works as part of maintaining the standard of the facility.

The need for this repair work was in response to a recent story highlighted by FBC News on the challenges faced by the Labasa Fish Market vendors, which requires urgent assistance from the council.

The Council then actively had an ongoing discussion on the matter with vendors since last year before the action was finally taken.

Fish Vendor Association President Penito Raiyawa has acknowledged the council on the current repair works at the facility.

“We have been raising these concerns to the council for a very long time. Especially the drain issue and the rooftop, as it was just a temporary market. Most times vendors, especially women, have to deal with cold while selling fish, but now we hope it will be solved.”

Raiyawa says that drainage and rooftop leakage have been a challenge, as women often get cold from standing on water for longer periods while selling on a daily basis.

Labasa Town Council CEO Samuela Ligairi states that the maintenance is part of lifting the facility standard and responding to requests and complaints raised by vendors.

“The repairs currently going on are because of the complaints received from fish vendors. They are providing the services, but the facility is not up to that standard, so we are working on improving that facility and service delivery. And listening to their views and concerns is all part of the process, and we are acting upon those requests.”

Currently, the Labasa fish market has 54 tables of space that mostly women vendors are occupying on a daily basis and is also a busy spot every Saturday when rural and outer island vendors use it to sell seafood and delicacies.

