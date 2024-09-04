Rehabilitation unit established to expedite school repairs

The Ministry of Education has established a rehabilitation unit within its asset and infrastructure section to expedite school repairs across the country.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the unit will be crucial in addressing damage caused by natural and man-made disasters.

He says several schools were damaged due to natural disasters between 2018 and 2022 and rehabilitation is still underway.

“Seven out of the nine adopted schools have been completed and commissioned. .The remaining two will be commissioned by the end of September 2024. Yadua Island School was also badly affected by TC Yasa and as of today there have been no rehabilitation awarded to the school and the school is using UNICEF tent as classrooms. Currently the Vanua is constructing a temporary one by two wooden classrooms. The Ministry of Education, Northern Education Office is also assisting in providing the materials for the classroom.”

Radrodro says they are ensuring that affected schools are restored to meet new, resilient standards.

“We have plans to secure our rehab staff in the first quarter of this financial year. Once the unit is up and running, we will re-look at all the scoping reports and drawings provided by the lead consultants that were engaged with the NCIU. Most of the administrative works and review of the technical aspects of the rehab works will be happening in the second and third quarter respectively.”

Radrodro says the Education Ministry has been allocated a $6 million budget in this financial year to cater for the rehabilitation.

The Minister is hoping to also have access to the Climate Change Fund of $22.5 million for rehabilitation projects.