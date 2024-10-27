Promoting gender equity in the national TVET policy

One of the key pillars of the national TVET policy is addressing gender issues, particularly the underrepresentation of women in the workplace.

This was stressed by the Acting Deputy Secretary of Professional Services for the Ministry of Education, Isoa Tauribau, stating that the ministry has recognized that women have historically faced barriers to entry and advancement in various industries.

He adds that by focusing on gender equity, the policy aims to create opportunities for women to gain the skills and training necessary to thrive in the workforce.

“Fiji has not realized that women outnumber men. If we provide training and programs that are predominantly male-dominated, these women can fill the skills gap.”

Tauribau stresses the importance of advocacy and awareness regarding these stereotypes, emphasizing that women can pursue careers and make significant contributions beyond traditional domestic responsibilities.

He adds that their goal is to create a balanced and equitable environment where everyone has the chance to succeed.