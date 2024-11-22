Police oppose raising criminal responsibility age

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is challenging the move to shift the age of criminal responsibility, which is a component of the Child Protection Bill 2024.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa says in recent years the dynamics of juvenile crime in Fiji have changed, with young children becoming more frequently involved in serious criminal activities.

Waqa says that in response to this trend, the Fiji Police Force has carefully considered the implications of this proposal in the bill.

“The proposal to shift the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years in Fiji appears to be a progressive move aimed at aligning with international norms; however, these changes will have a significant implication for agencies, especially for the Fiji Police Force.”

He says that while advocates focus on the need for a more humane approach to juvenile justice, they often overlook the potential negative impact on policies related to operations, investigations, prosecutions, community safety, and juvenile accountability.

Waqa says the proposed change will eliminate the ability to hold this individual accountable for serious crimes, leaving law enforcement with limited options when dealing with rising rates of youth crime.

He claims that this is akin to decriminalizing serious crimes for children aged between 10 and 14 years, a move that could potentially result in ongoing criminal activity.

He adds that while the argument may have arisen that the offender is unaware of the offense, in this era, children are exposed to delinquent behavior at an early age due to their access to sophisticated devices.

He suggests that raising the age of criminal responsibility to 14 might cause a sudden spike in child offenses.

Meanwhile, between 2019 to last year, 791 cases of theft were committed by juveniles, 254 cases were for burglary, 42 cases for aggravated burglary, 206 cases were for rape, 89 cases for sexual assault, 75 cases were for defilement, 46 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm while two cases of murder were committed by juveniles during this period.

Waqa also disclosed the recording of 138 cases of illicit drug possession.