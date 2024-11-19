Police investigate alleged sacrilege and assault incident

Samabula Police are investigating an incident involving a 38-year-old suspect who is both accused of sacrilege and considered a victim of assault.

The incident occurred yesterday morning when the suspect allegedly forcefully entered a church and assaulted a security guard.

However, he was disturbed and fled the scene.

As he fled, bystanders apprehended the suspect and allegedly assaulted him.

The assault was captured in a video that is now circulating on social media.

The suspect remains in custody, and investigators are also looking into the assault.

Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the alleged attack on the suspect.

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public not to take the law into their own hands, as it could result in serious injury or even loss of life.