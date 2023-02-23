Police hunt for stolen vehicle

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police are looking for a Toyota Prius which was reported missing from Lot 26 Vatoa Road, Narere, Nasinu this morning.

The Central Finance Company vehicle with registration number “IS 427” was discovered missing today at around 6am.

Police say the 50- year- old legal manager of Central Finance discovered the vehicle missing while leaving home and reported the matter to Police.

Article continues after advertisement

The members of the public have been urged to call 917, 919 or 9905 529 if they have any information in regards to the stolen vehicle.