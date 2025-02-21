Crime

Police boost crime prevention efforts

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 21, 2025 9:56 am

In line with the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu’s intent, Police officers have been searching people moving around in a suspicious manner, as well as those loitering in public places.

Officers are also monitoring known hangout spots particularly abandoned properties.

Tudravu says the key to this approach would be community support.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they want to encourage positive engagement with the youth beyond the negatives.

The COMPOL has also acknowledged the support of Crime Prevention Committees who are supporting the work of police through community based approaches to crime prevention.

The Fiji Police Force through its Community Policing arm is looking to revive and establish Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) throughout the five policing divisions.

 

Fire at Narseys Plastics factory contained

Police boost crime prevention efforts

Pacific Nations urged to act on air pollution

Plan endorsed to revive iTaukei language

Fire breaks out at Narseys Plastics factory

Drug abuse disrupts sibling relationships

No loophole in hiring overseas doctors: Ali

Mixed reactions on SCGC election

Targeting vulnerable groups in HIV fight

PM calls for urgent global action on climate change

Heavy rain alert remains for Northern Division

Trump cuts deportation protections for 521,000 Haitians

Netanyahu vows revenge as Hamas hands over bodies of youngest hostages

Railumu sisters ready for unexpected Drua reunion

32 teams battle for supremacy at Tabadamu

Fiery words fuel Ravalaca-Ali bout

Ba sets target

First win for Pearls against Pepe's

World champion Dubois out of Parker fight with illness

Fotofili steps in as Malimali takes leave

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Champions Trophy

Tourism legislation for Fiji

Fijians equipped with practical skills

Conan O'Brien hopes to 'lift people up' at the Oscars

Drua ready for high-speed battle in Napier

COI seeks access to FICAC documents for witnesses

Surviving Winston: A teacher’s harrowing account nine years on

Fiji faces push to ban deep sea mining

Over 100 referees ready for new football season

Spotify considers $5.99 premium for extra features, ticket access

WAF advises storing water amidst ongoing disruptions

Fiji sets goal to slash debt ratio to 60 percent

Garmin appoints Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

Full house expected for Saturday night boxing

Litter crisis battle continues

Remote students benefit from $1.5m clothing donation

Fiji among 14 to gain from US$156.8m grant

Australia's ANZ's impaired assets rise in the first quarter, shares fall

Salman Khan shoots for Hollywood thriller cameo in Saudi Arabia

Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy buildup

200 Fijians get skills training

HSBC delays net-zero emissions target by 20 years

Dan McKellar not publicly lobbying for Wallabies job

Malimali takes leave amid inquiry

Drainage and pavement works to enhance Suva bus stand

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever

Seruiratu advocates for equal opportunities

Rinakama re-signs with Bulldogs

Movie Review: Marvel treads water with ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Trump tells 'dictator' Zelenskiy to move fast or lose Ukraine

Concerns mount over unqualified specialists

Lasaqa earns first start for Highlanders

Fiji struggles with workforce issue

Tough pools for Tabadamu 7s

Bank dismisses closure rumors

Daunivavana returns to ring after heartbreak

A$AP Rocky returns to a life of music, fashion, film and Rihanna with his acquittal

Water back for some, more work ahead

New program bridges job gap

Report: Australian children bypass social media age limits

‘Wicked’ choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

Tamani expected to continue fine form in Vancouver

Cabinet approves land reversion

Tax on suki under consideration

Netflix 'definitely' eyeing Sunday NFL package

Teen remanded over alleged robbery

Woman to front court for alleged scam

'Help us': Hundreds deported from US held in Panama hotel

Drua aim to break away game curse

Mbappe hat-trick buries Man City to fire Real Madrid into last 16

Randeep Hooda starts dubbing for Sunny Deol starrer Jaat

Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot

Trump says AP will be curtailed at the White House until it changes its style to Gulf of America

Canada refugee claims drop as country issues fewer visas

No one above the law warns Tudravu

Fiji Pearls fall to Tonga in third consecutive defeat

Calls for fairer prices to tackle costs

I'd like to get Drua's attention: Rauluni

Tamavua upgrade key to addressing supply challenges

Flood and rain alerts remain in force

Ali confident of a win this weekend

Seasonal workers to learn smart saving

Russia advances on Ukraine's critical minerals

FNU expands global presence

Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear

Dortmund ease into last 16 after scoreless draw with Sporting

No faecal bacteria in Kumbh Mela river, says minister

New Zealand dominate Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy opener

$250,000 cap on voluntary contributions

Community-focused trials to address traffic woes

Trump says he will introduce 25% tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals and chips

Experts push for Needle-Syringe Program

FICAC witnesses can’t be recalled while Malimali stays

Drua look to upset Hurricanes as both teams seek revival

Chand takes legal action against BCF

Tariffs no problems: Acting PM

Govt to pay Bainimarama $2,000 for filing delays

Labasa Chamber urges review of town arrangement

More support for the survival of sugar industry

SPX notes increase in investor walk-ins

Jackson makes 15 changes to line-up

Alleged rapist remanded

Netanyahu welcomes Fiji’s diplomatic expansion in Jerusalem

Benedict Cumberbatch unexpectedly sideswiped by grief in 'Thing With Feathers' drama

Malimali is still FICAC Commissioner

Western Division under heavy rain warning

Drua women name side for preseason clash

Kuhnemann undergoes ICC testing, awaits fate on action

Orlando City, MF Nico Lodeiro decide to part ways

Canadian investigators find black boxes after Toronto plane crash

Timothee Chalamet channels Bob Dylan with warning about cult-like figures

Jackson focused on selection balance

New winner to be crowned at Tabadamu 7s

Chinese film Nezha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film globally

Duo convicted in catfishing case

COMPOL directs investigation into alleged assault

Suva FC calls on fans for support against football giants

High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

Cheika meets with Rugby Australia amid Wallabies coaching speculation

Police to beef up visibility on the ground

Fiji takes action to ease economic pressures

Trump says he may meet Putin this month

FBC to revive educational programs

Samsung recycles 4.3 tonnes of Fijian e-waste

Ex-All Blacks assistant joins Western Force program

Relaxed Babar reveals Pakistan’s mindset ahead of Champions Trophy defence

Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure

Tougher licensing system on the way

Taylor Swift wins recording artist of the year crown for fifth time

Cabinet approves fund redeployment

Holocaust survivor Marian Turski dies aged 98

New high for tourism numbers

Constitution review much needed: Prasad

Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions

2022 election glitch attributed to human error

Fiji to establish its embassy in Jerusalem

Police chief prioritizes reforms

Telecom companies struggling to keep up with demand

Russia says NATO states can't enforce Ukraine peace

Jackson highlights key areas ahead of Hurricanes clash

Millions needed to fix infrastructure

Malimali to testify again as inquiry nears conclusion

Coach Nanovo confident in Rakuro

Rabuka holds key bilateral talks with German Chancellor

Community engagement vital for Tabadamu 7s

There is favouritism in anti-doping system: Djokovic

Villagers executed in Sudan, activists say

Savusavu BDM office urged to address internal issues

Cabinet approves review and reform of Electoral Laws

Fiji kava exports soar with growing US demand

Fiji Pearls fall to Scotland in second defeat

Investigation into Mock’s death nearly complete

Urgent call made for inquest in Mock’s death

Masi expected to play despite injury scare

COMPOL calls for expedited review of Police Act

Police focus on disrupting illicit drug trade

Good turnout expected at Tabadamu 7s

Short stint for Naikausa in South Korea

Labasa retailers raise concerns over FSC plans

Port delays disrupting business operations

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

Revitalizing of sugar industry

Daunivavana set for Rokotuva

Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry lead Team Shaq's All-Star clincher

Work on Water supply restoration ongoing

Hundreds fired at aviation safety agency, union says

At least 10 dead in US floods and heavy rain

FRCS intercepts undeclared ammunition

Police officers allegedly assaulted

CWM gets new CT scan machine

Surge in Fijian seasonal workers in NZ

Samusamuvodre grateful for long-awaited return

Rise in crime against children

Nationwide operation to tackle drug syndicates

New center to combat transnational crime

Suva signs new players ahead of Premier League

Fiji Pearls eye redemption

Land use master plan nears completion

Freed hostages bring signs of life from depths of Gaza tunnels

World Bank trains Pacific health leaders

UK aligns its support to Fiji's NDP

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says

Snowstorm delays Messi's Inter Miami Champions Cup debut

COMPOL dismisses presence of large drug labs

Fiji seeks enhanced defense cooperation with India

Nawaqanitawase undaunted by being centre of attention

'Conclave' named best film at BAFTAs, 'The Brutalist' also honoured

Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 8

Woman remanded over drug offense

Landowning communities to manage parks

Israel kills Hamas official in southern Lebanon

Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Who were the winners?

South Africa says silence from US on bid for talks

Focus on road issue not politics, says Seruiratu

Canakaivata backs Drua to come out stronger

New plan to boost government spending efficiency

Deep sea mining gaps flagged

More children diagnosed with heart disease

Tabadamu organizers acknowledge teams’ effort