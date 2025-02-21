Police boost crime prevention efforts

In line with the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu’s intent, Police officers have been searching people moving around in a suspicious manner, as well as those loitering in public places.

Officers are also monitoring known hangout spots particularly abandoned properties.

Tudravu says the key to this approach would be community support.

He adds that they want to encourage positive engagement with the youth beyond the negatives.

The COMPOL has also acknowledged the support of Crime Prevention Committees who are supporting the work of police through community based approaches to crime prevention.

The Fiji Police Force through its Community Policing arm is looking to revive and establish Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) throughout the five policing divisions.