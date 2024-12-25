Police book 934 drivers over past four days

The Fiji Police Force says 934 traffic infringements were recorded from the 22nd of December to this morning from around the country.

Assistant Commissioner for Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said most drivers were booked for breaking simple road rules.

“440 people were booked for minor offenses while 311 were booked for speeding. Speeding is still the main cause of accidents, and we are calling on all drivers to stay within the speed limit, ” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu said 58 drivers were booked for careless driving while both failing to produce driving license and failure to wear seat belts had 51 bookings each.

He said 10 drivers were charged for carrying excess passengers, 8 for the usage of mobile phones while driving and 5 for driving with expired driving license.

“We have been creating traffic awareness and have been calling on drivers to abide by the road rules. We have also called out for proper documentation to be available and readily produced on demand.”

ACP Driu said 23 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said traffic officers will continue to monitor movements on roads as increased movements is expected.

“Please plan your trips well if you are travelling. Get enough rest and don’t consume too much grog if you know that you will have to drive back.”

ACP Driu said that checkpoints would remain and they would continue to check on vehicles and create awareness.