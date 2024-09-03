Police arrest school theft suspect

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a school in Lautoka.

Police say it’s alleged the man entered a secondary school and stole assorted items from the office of a senior official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chief of Operations Livai Driu says Police are searching for the man’s accomplices as investigation continues.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu calls on school managements to regularly check on the security of their properties during the school holidays as it can be targeted.

He is also calling on members of the public to take all necessary security measures in safeguarding their homes and properties.