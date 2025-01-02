Partnerships to strengthen healthcare system

Colonial War Memorial Hospital

Amid challenges in Fiji’s healthcare system, the government is collaborating with local private hospitals and international partners to strengthen healthcare services.

Deputy Prime Minister Prof. Biman Prasad has confirmed the government’s partnership with Australia to develop a comprehensive infrastructure plan for Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

While acknowledging the ‘damaging’ state of the nation’s health sector, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to forge impactful partnerships aimed at transforming healthcare services.

He reiterated that since the Coalition Government took office, it has made every effort to enhance the nation’s healthcare services.

“As far as the government is concerned, the WHO (World Health Organisation) standard health expenditure is about 4.5 percent of GDP. Since we’ve come into government, the last two budgets, we have raised the bar in terms of our expenditure, which is now 4 percent of GDP, just 0.5 percent short of the international standard of what is allocated to health care in many of the countries.”

Prasad stated the government aims to position Fiji as an international hub for specialist healthcare.

He says this initiative will not only drive the nation’s growth but also benefit the broader Pacific region and bolster Fiji’s tourism industry.

Reflecting on the recent World Bank study on Fiji’s healthcare system, Prof. Prasad acknowledged it as a troubling reality and highlighted the government’s commitment to driving change.

“What it shows is that our health outcomes in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s were better than what we saw happen in the last 10 to 15 years. The scourge of NCDs, Non-Communicable Diseases, is now the biggest cause of death in Fiji.”

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the importance of private-public partnerships in addressing the diverse needs of the population.