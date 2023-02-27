Partnership to boost advocacy

Pacific Energy South West Pacific has been announced as the new sponsor for the upcoming Global Recycling Day celebrations in March.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited have organized the event to celebrate recycling and recognize the efforts of those involved in the industry.

At a cheque handover ceremony, Pacific Recyclers Chief Executive Officer Amitesh Deo emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships and strategic alliances for effective waste management and recycling efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

“Pacific Energy’s input to create that space where we the recycling advocates can now talk about our experiences where waste picker communities those women, members of the LGBTQI community who are engaged in the waste picking can come and talk about their experience.”

Deo states that such collaborations are crucial to achieving the foundation’s goal of creating awareness about recycling and empowering the Collection Pillars of Recycling, leading to the formal sector and “green jobs.”

Pacific Energy SWP’s Chief Executive, Xavier Baronnet, says this assistance is part of their corporate social responsibility.

He says they look forward to such partnerships that boost sustainability.