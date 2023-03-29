Seruiratu is new Opposition Leader

Inia Seruiratu

Inia Seruiratu is the new Opposition Leader.

A motion was moved in Parliament this morning to nominate a new leader of the opposition.

This comes after former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama resigned from the role.

Bainimarama was initially suspended for three years for making a verbal attack against President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during a Parliament debate.

Seruiratu says he did not expect to be given a chance to speak after his appointment.

The former Minister for Defense and National Security was emotional when delivering a speech, and he says he will do his best to serve the people of this country.

““I’m indeed honored and privileged for this opportunity. I’m here to serve all Fiji and of course as a government in waiting we are here to ensure that we work with the government and keep them in check as well. Hope that we will work according to the expectation of our people and bring prosperity and unity to the Fiji that we aspire to.”

He also acknowledged his party leader, general secretary, and members of parliament.