PM defends traditional ceremony for former President

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 29, 2021 12:55 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at Opposition Leader, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu for misinforming people about a traditional ceremony accorded to former President Jioji Konrote.

Ratu Naiqama claimed in parliament that the government did not follow protocol in according the Qaloqalovi to President Konrote and not his successor President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

“The farewell ceremony of the former President and the inauguration ceremony of our incoming President, whereby the basic traditional protocol, Qaloqalovi was not adhered to. It is unfortunate that the outgoing President was accorded the full traditional ceremony of Qaloqalovi when he was being farewelled. The traditional ceremony should have, and must be accorded to the incoming office holder.”

However, the Prime Minister has confirmed the ceremony was proper and in accordance with traditional protocol, because former President Konrote was being welcomed to his farewell function.

Responding to Ratu Naiqama’s claims, Bainimarama adds the problem with the iTaukei hierarchy is that some think they have exclusive knowledge of traditions and customs.

He adds he can well imagine how the government would have been attacked had they omitted the Qaloqalovi from President Konrote’s farewell, adding that Ratu Naiqama would have led these attacks.

