NZ announces changes to visitor visa for Pacific

Fijians and people from Pacific Islands Forum countries granted a Visitor Visa will be able to visit New Zealand multiple times within a 24-month period starting 6th July this year.

This has been highlighted by the New Zealand Immigration.

The Pacific Islands forum countries include Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

It says that the visa recipients will be able to stay in New Zealand for a total of up to 6 months in any 12-month period within that time (but no more than 9-months in an 18-month period).

They will still need to meet the requirements to be granted a Visitor Visa, and may be granted a shorter visa length if their passport is expiring soon, or there are other concerns.

Furthermore Pacific Islands Forum country passport holders travelling to New Zealand from Australia (unless they are travelling on a transit visa) will also be able to travel visa-free as a trial for 12 months, beginning in November 2025.

It says that from this time, anyone holding a passport from a Pacific Islands Forum country with a valid Australian visitor, work, student, or family visa, will be able to go to New Zealand from Australia with a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) for up to 3 months, rather than applying for a visa.

This does not include people transiting through Australia.

