North goes climate smart

The first-ever Climate Smart Agriculture initiative in the country has been established and piloted at the Korotari Forestry Station’s Nursery in Labasa.

This is an integrated approach to managing landscapes and helping adapt agricultural methods, livestock, and crops to the effects of climate change.

It also marked this year’s International Day of Forests celebration in Labasa.

Speaking at the celebration, Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu says this is part of Fiji’s commitment to harness and safeguard its natural resources.

Ravu says the initiative aims to transform the agri-food system in the country.

“The Climate Smart Agriculture is an approach that helps to transform the agri-food system towards green and climate resilient practices. This pilot site at Korotari is part of the Ministry of Forestry’s 2023 plan, if proved successful – it will be replicated on a number of Ministry’s restoration sites as the benefits is far much greater than its establishment costs.”

Ravu says the initiative will also ensure the availability of natural resources.

The Minister says the national landscape restoration programme is also part of Fiji’s commitment to harness and safeguard its natural resources.

It aims to plant 30 million trees in 15 years, but half of that goal has been achieved as 16 million trees have been planted in a span of four years.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Forests is “Healthy Forests for Healthy People,” and it focuses on Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Good Health and Wellbeing and on Life on Land.