NDMO launches disaster awareness week

The National Disaster Management Office under the Ministry of Disaster Management has officially launched National Disaster Awareness Week 2023.

Minister responsible Sakiasi Ditoka says that the event will allow the public to understand the risks they face, know how to respond when disaster strikes, and work together to build a resilient nation.

The NDMO is legislated under the Disaster Management Act to hold the disaster awareness week every year, and this year is bigger, which includes the national simulation exercise and the disaster risk reduction exhibition.

“This means tailoring our strategies to reach the most vulnerable providing them with excess to resources, information and support we should enhance disaster preparedness and response mechanisms specifically for those at risk including creating targeted early warning systems, emergency shelters and recovery programs to ensure that no one is really left behind.”

Ditoka says that awareness is about reflecting on our past experiences, learning from them, and working together to build a more secure future.

He says when disaster strikes, it’s the poor, the marginalized, and the underprivileged’ who are most severely affected, including the struggle to recover and rebuild, which becomes a enormous task.

The theme for this year’s disaster awareness week is fighting in Equality for a Resilient Future.