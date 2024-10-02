NCCI sees new UAE opportunities under Koya’s ambassadorship

[Source: Supplied]

Members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry are adamant that the appointment of Nadi lawyer Faizal Koya as Fiji’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates will generate opportunities for more trade and investments.

NCCI President Dr. Ram Raju says they envision opportunities in the areas of export, sports, and tourism.

Dr. Raju says a recent meeting with Koya yielded positive outcomes for members of NCCI.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Koya has assured members of the NCCI of his full support in promoting what the Nadi business community can offer.

Dr. Raju says pharmaceutical manufacturer Douglas Pharmaceuticals is already exporting a lot of its products to the UAE.

He says this segment of the market could be further developed with the export of organically produced herbal and health enhancement products as well.

He further says everyone knows Nadi’s potential in accommodating tens of thousands of visitors and the area the business community continues to promote.

Dr. Raju says international conventions and sports activities are also gaining traction, and all that is needed is the development of a “super multipurpose stadium.”

He says they can source expertise and financial grants from the UAE for this purpose, and this can significantly boost the Fijian economy and enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.