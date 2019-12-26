TC Sarai situation update

Wailoku evacuation centre

Families in Marata Village, Wailoku have tonight taken precautionary measures and moved into an evacuation centre.

Village Headman Josateki Wainivalu confirms about 15 families, mostly women and children have made their way to the community hall for safety.

He adds more of the 347 people will be coming into the evacuation centre.

Article continues after advertisement

When FBC News visited the villages, men were busy putting up shutters and securing homes.

Wainivalu says Marata Village is vulnerable to flash flooding, falling debris and landslides as it lies at the bottom of a valley.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Strong wind and rain continue to affect Nadi as Tropical Cyclone Sarai a category 2 system now moves closer to the group.

The wind and rain have picked up in the last hour.

Police are also seen patrolling the streets of Nadi.

Earlier in the day, residents in Nadi were seen taking precautions by securing their homes and taking their livestock to higher grounds

Power in parts of Nadi has also been restored.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

We have also received reports that there are numerous fallen tree branches on the Sawani stretch just outside of Suva.

Police is advising motorists to take heed and avoid going out onto the roads.

Other reports are coming through from the greater Suva area of fallen trees and debris strewn on the roads.

The Fiji Roads Authority is also advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

It is urging the public to take all the necessary precautions and adhere to the advisories from relevant authorities.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Energy Fiji Limited has also advised that its teams will not be able to attend to faults in the Central Division due to the severe weather conditions.

It says teams will re-mobile as soon as conditions become safe.

An unplanned power outage is affecting customers in the whole of Viti Levu.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….