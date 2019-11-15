Safety of villagers in the province is paramount: Assistant Roko

Fijians in the Yasawa group are not wasting any time to ensure their safety ahead of the approaching Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Assistant Roko Tui for the Ba Province, Iosefo Vereivalu told FBC News that he has spoken to a few of the Turaga Ni Koro’s in villages on the island.

Vereivalu adds that Villages in Yasawa are already feeling the effects of the TC.

First of all from Yasawa, Mata Ni Tikina mentioned that from the morning they have been experiencing strong winds. Nothing has been damaged so far with regards to the houses. Only few branches falling, breadfruits are falling. The sea is not that rough. But sometimes he said the wind it can reach up to 50 knots. The Mata ni Tikina Waya called me this morning informing me that from last night there has been strong winds and rain, trees have been falling in village of Yalobi and the nearly by villages.

The Ba Provincial Council is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of villagers in the province.