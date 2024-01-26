No evacuation centers activated

[File Photo]

The Police Command Center states that no evacuation centers have been activated.

Police states that the weather situation is currently being monitored and authorities remain on high alert to address any emerging challenges posed by the Tropical Disturbance 04F.

The Western Division has borne the brunt of the disturbance witnessing flooding of various bridges and roads attributed to heavy rainfall.

According to the Command Centre, reports indicate a gradual easing of rain in multiple areas particularly in the Western division sparking assurance that water levels will soon recede.

Despite the challenging conditions, authorities have confirmed a reassuring absence of casualties, injuries or other incidents as a result of the tropical disturbance.

Continuous vigilance and proactive measures are undertaken to ensure the safety of affected communities.