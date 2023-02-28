Ministry plans to enhance aviation industry

The Nadi international airport

The Civil Aviation Ministry plans to enhance the aviation industry in Fiji to be globally competitive.

Minister Viliame Gavoka says only two airports are strategically positioned, which include the Nadi and Nausori international airports

Gavoka says airports around the country need to be enhanced to ensure they are up to par.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some airports cannot take the load, and that’s something we will work on to make sure big aircraft serve them at their full capacity.”

Gavoka says there are huge plans for the airports in the country.

The Minister says airports are extremely important to a nation like Fiji, which relies heavily on tourism.