Minister visits fire-damaged school

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa yesterday visited the parents and teachers of Deshbandhu Vitogo Primary School in Lautoka.

The school was damaged by fire on Saturday.

In the incident, the school’s office, four classrooms, and the computer lab were destroyed.

Officers from the National Fire Authority managed to contain the fire, saving the library, the Early Childhood Education classroom, and the school toilets.



Nalumisa has assured the school community that temporary measures will be put in place to allow the students to continue their education.

ECE students will continue to use their classroom; Years 1-2 will be placed in the school library; Years 5-6 students will use a vacant teacher’s quarters; and Years 3, 4, 7, and 8 will be sheltered in a tent that was provided by UNICEF as a temporary classroom.



Nalumisa says the teachers and students of the school will receive counseling and psychosocial support this week.

Deshbandhu Vitogo Primary School has a school roll of 49 students.



Police and the NFA are continuing the investigation into the possible cause of the fire.

Nalumisa was accompanied by Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu, Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, and DPS and Western Division Ministry HODs.