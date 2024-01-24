Minister hands over fiberglass boats and engines

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The lives of three fishermen in Taveuni and their families are bound for improvement upon receiving fiberglass boats and engines through the Seafarers Entrepreneurial Assistance Scheme in Waiyevo Taveuni this morning.

The SEA scheme is a program directed towards the purchase of a boat and engine on a cost-sharing basis between the applicant and the government.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, while delivering his address, highlighted that the government is trying to stress the need to be in partnership with the community through the projects that they have.

Ditoka says the Ministry, in its responsibility, is tasked with the development of the communities to ensure that the lives of people in rural and maritime communities are improved.